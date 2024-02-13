Tema West MCE calls on assembly members to help improve sanitation

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb. 13, GNA- Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, has called on newly sworn-in assembly members to help improve sanitation situation in the municipality.

Ms Addo made the call when the third assembly of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) was inaugurated.

She said assembly members must collaborate with the environmental health unit of the assembly to rid the municipality of filth and other health-related problems associated with unsanitary conditions.

She urged assembly members to help educate the residents on the need to pay their tolls and fees, especially the property rate.

She said the assembly relies on such taxes to generate the needed revenue to fund developmental projects in the municipality.

On developmental control, she further encouraged the assembly members and the TWMA staff to ensure compliance with building rules and regulations on the zoning and development of lands to avoid unauthorised structures in the community.

A total of 16 assembly members, made up of 11 elected, and six government appointees, were led to take three oats by Her Worship Ms Mabel Naa Lamiley Ahele, the magistrate of the Baatsonaa District Court.

Meanwhile, members failed to elect a presiding member after two rounds of voting, leading to a postponement.

