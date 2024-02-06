Losing experienced MPS from both Caucuses not good for Ghana’s democracy – Speaker  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 06, GNA – Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, says the effect of losing experienced legislators from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament is not good for Ghana’s democracy.

He has therefore called on all stakeholders, especially the political parties, to address the issue by preventing its replay to ensure that resources were not continually wasted.

“…Honourable members, the haemorrhage and cost to the nation, however, are matters of great concern worth considering by all stakeholders, and I want to appeal to the political parties to take this up seriously because the investment that is made in an individual MP is so huge for the nation just to go to waste after every four years.”

He said this on Tuesday when he delivered his formal address to usher in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic after a recess from the yuletide.

In the primaries of both the NDC and NPP legendary Members of Parliament (MPs) were defeated, while others also retired voluntarily.

Mr Bagbin said: “Honourable members, as if the Black Stars’ performance was not bad enough, we woke up one Saturday, and by the evening, we had lost 28 MPs through the primaries of the NPP.

“Earlier last year, we lost 17 MPs through the primaries of the NDC.” “Honourable members, the primaries are part of the process for the electorates to determine who represents them in parliament. However, the case of voluntary discontinuance of five and 19, followed by the de-selection of 17 and 28, is not a good signal for the legislature and Ghana’s democratic development. “Experience, as we all know, counts in this house, but the endorsement of your party is equally important,” he said.

The voluntary decision by some of these MPs would not make them seek re-election in the 2024 general elections.

The Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic took office on January 7, 2021, and this current Meeting marked the final year of its four-year tenure.

