Kyerematen promises spare parts dealers fixed rate on import duties

By Benjamin Commey

Accra, Feb 27, GNA — Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, an Independent Presidential Aspirant, has pledged to implement a fixed rate on import tariffs during the first six months of his administration if elected.

According to him, the main issue confronting spare parts dealers in the country has always been the high fluctuation in duties on goods imported into the country, which is then passed on to final consumers.

Mr Kyerematen, who is also the leader of the Movement for Change, pledged during a meeting with the leadership of the Spare Parts Dealers at Abossey Okai as part of his tour with traders in Greater Accra.

The former Trade Minister sympathised with spare parts dealers and their customers over the hike in import duties.

He identified uncontrolled fluctuations in the exchange rate and the accompanying high inflation as factors leading to the high cost of spare parts in the country.

To address the issue, he stated that cautious and effective preparation was needed to deal with the current economic downturn.

He promised to embark on an exchange rate regime which would enable traders to access foreign currency at a fixed rate for 6 months.

“With this, traders will import products using a fixed rate of exchange for 6 months. This will help in stabilising prices on spare parts and assist the traders in efficient planning,” Mr Kyerematen said.

GNA

