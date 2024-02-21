Krachi Nchumuru MP accuses government of abandoned NDC projects 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Feb. 21, GNA – Mr Solomon Kuyon, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Krachi Nchumuru constituency, has stated that projects that were started in the District by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration have been abandoned by the incumbent government.

He claimed all road projects had stalled, a situation which is of great worry to the constituents.

The MP again said most Community-based Health Planning System (CHPS) facilities under his watch as the District Chief Executive (DCE) in NDC regime before he left office have remained untouched.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the MP revealed that rural electrification projects in most communities during NDC have all been stalled.

He said losing both 2016 and 2020 general elections were for a good reason, “it is good to at a point to try varieties to ascertain what is best for you.”

He said his hopes are high and believe that with God the NDC will come victorious in December 7, elections.

Mr Kuyon added that Ghanaians have put the two major political parties on a scale and have affirmed that the NDC is the best choice for the country.

He also said that since the NDC is notable for developmental projects, he believes the NDC is destined to come back to continue the developmental projects it left.

He said the President Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia led government had clearly shown it is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians and must be shown the exit gate.

The MP claimed NPP government had failed woefully to practice what they preached in opposition bringing unprecedented economic hardship on the people of Ghana.

But in response, Mr Nkrumah Ogyile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) has dismissed the MP’s claims that the government has abandoned several projects initiated by the previous NDC administration in the district.

The DCE when contacted by GNA said, the claimed CHPS compound at Wanando community, for instance was awarded by the NDC government with no Funds.

He said upon resuming office as DCE, he raised Funds for the commencement of the project.

On the road infrastructure, the DCE said from Chinderi to Zongo-Macheri and Chinderi to Bejamesi has been awarded by the government and certificate has been raised for payment.

He therefore called on the MP to approve any documents indicating the said projects started by NDC and NPP abandoned them in the district.

Mr Ogyile said apart from abandoned claims, the MP should speak to new projects and interventions that have touched the core of humanity and stop the populists approaches.

