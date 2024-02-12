Krachi East Municipal Assembly fails to elect presiding member

By Kingsle y Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 12, GNA – The Krachi East Municipal Assembly of the Oti Region, has failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after two voting attempts, supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Mark Odoro, representing Asukawkaw Electoral Area and Mr Foster Adom, also representing Dormabin Electoral Area could not secure the two-thirds majority votes required to become a winner.

Out of the 30-total ballots cast, Mr Odoro garnered 17 and 18 votes in the first and second rounds, while Mr Adom his contender recorded 14 and 13 votes, respectively.

The Municipal Assembly has scheduled another voting to be held in the next ten days.

Mr Issahaku Yakubu, the Krachi East Coordinating Director (MCD), said the rescheduling was in accordance with the Standing Orders of the Assembly, which states that, a two-thirds majority would have to be secured by a contesting candidate to be declared the winner.

He urged the Assembly members to prioritize the development agenda of the Municipality.

He asked them to bury their political differences and work with unity of purpose to elect a presiding as soon as possible to enable the assembly to discharge its mandate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

