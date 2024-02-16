Kpone-Katamanso MP calls for upgrading of municipality to metropolis

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, Feb. 16, GNA – MrJoseph Tettey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has called for the upgrading of the status of the municipal into metropolitan

Mr Tettey said the municipality has a total population of 417,000, therefore it met the criteria for a metropolitan status, adding that a metropolitan status would attract more resources to the area for development.

He made the call during the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly’s (KKMA) inauguration, stating that “our area deserves upliftment to metropolitan status.”

The KKMA was carved from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in 2012 as a district with the promulgation of the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2031 and was elevated to a municipality in 2018.

Addressing the assembly members, he urged them and stakeholders to put aside their political affiliations and bring their skills and ideas on board for the area’s development.

He mentioned that the framers of the constitution had reasons for making district-level elections non-partisan, therefore, the need for them to work without political coloration for the development of the country.

The MP added that unity was a tool that could not be left behind in the quest to upgrade the municipality, and the country.

GNA

