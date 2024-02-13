New Assembly Members and appointees inaugurated in Central Tongu District

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Feb.13, GNA – The Central Tongu District Assembly has inaugurated some 27 Assembly members and 13 government appointees to foster development in the district.

The inauguration took place at the forecourt of the District Assembly in accordance with the 1992 constitution and the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The 27 Assembly members and 13 government appointees were led to swear the oath of secrecy and allegiance.

Mr Thomas Moree Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive for Central Tongu lauded them for the various positions which were entrusted to them.

He called on them to work together to achieve a common developmental agenda for the district.

Mr Zonyrah pledged to also offer his support whenever deemed necessary.

Mr. Hottordze Alexander Roosevelt, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu Constituency, also congratulated the Assembly members and Appointees and urged them to avoid political feuds in the discharge of their work.

The MP mentioned that it was necessary to work in unity and focus on the district’s development.

Mr. Hotordze indicated that he would continue to work and support them for the progress of the district.

