KNUST Law Faculty to introduce one-year LL.M for lawyers, non-law candidates

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Feb.15, GNA – The Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will soon introduce a one-year taught Master of Art in Law programme for both lawyers and non-lawyers.

The programme will run alongside the two-year research Master of Law (LL.M) programme, which already exists in the school.

Dr Chris Adomako-Kwakye, Acting Dean, Faculty of Law, who announced this, said the aim was to help especially non-law candidates who wanted to explore areas of the law, which were not core law courses.

Speaking at the 3rd LL.B Induction and Award Ceremony of the Faculty in Kumasi, he pointed out that, the move was not to discount the two year programme which already exist, but to assist those who take up such courses to be able to deal with legal issues and know what was responsible of them at their places of work.

“So, what happens here is we will have the LL.M that is by lawyers and the M.A by non-lawyers,” he explained.

The Dean mentioned that the faculty had been intentional about the holistic training of its students in theory and practical.

Over time, according to him, the faculty’s LL. B programmes had expanded to cover contemporary law courses that met the emergencies of the 21st legal education, research, and service.

Dr Adomako-Kwakye said the faculty’s students continued to increase, requiring expansion in its infrastructure to accommodate the students comfortably and create a pleasant atmosphere for learning.

He used the occasion to appeal to the public including alumni, parents, and guardians, to help build faculty space for offices and classrooms to enhance conducive teaching and learning environment.

He advised the about 200 newly inducted students not to lose focus to be able to understand and navigate the terrain for academic excellence.

The event was used to reward students who had distinguished themselves in their studies.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

