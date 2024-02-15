Accra2023: Facilities set for 13th African Games

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Accra is all set to host the 13th African Games as Transportation Sub-Committee (TSC) at the Local Organising Committee (LOC) organised a Simulation Exercise ahead of the tournament.

The continental sporting fiesta scheduled for March 3-23, 2024, would be the first time in the country since its inception in 1965.

Over one hundred sports journalists, volunteers and supporters’ union toured the venues included, Trust Sports Emporium, Accra Sports Stadium, Legon Game Village and Sports Stadium and the Borteyman Sports Complex to inspect infrastructures development.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu said the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is about ten to eleven thousand capacities because of its standardization as certain part were compromised.

He said, “we have a lot of offices here for commentary, reporters, managers for the stadium and 230 bird hostels for home and away teams, police station, hospital and several spaces which we can use for shops and other things”.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, a Member of Transport Sub-committee said most of the games would be playing at the Borteyman Sports Complex including Table Tennis, Handball, Badminton, Tennis, Swimming, volley among others.

Mr. Samson Deen, Chairman of the Transport Sub Committee of the 13th African Games Local Organising Committee urged the media to continue promoting the games since sports unite nations.

He said, “thank you very much for today’s exercise, we appreciate you all, I want to assure you all that the LOC is ready to host the African games”.

“We know most Ghanaians are not happy because of the performances of the Black Stars, let’s put that behind, let us try as much as we can to change the image of sports in Ghana.”

The competitions would also have over three thousand athletes, coaches, technical officers, journalists, etc. across the globe and it would also serve as Olympic Games Qualifiers in Paris 2024.

GNA

