Ghana must secure socio-economic benefits of cocoa – GTA advises

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Feb. 15, GNA – Ghana must work tirelessly to protect cocoa plantations to help realise fully, the socio-economic benefits of the commodity, Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has stated.

As Ghana aspired to promote cocoa products to an acceptable level, it was equally important to tackle the issue of the wanton destruction of cocoa plantations for mining and other purposes, he cautioned.

“It is not something we should encourage,” he remarked, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of a visit by the Regional GTA officials to the Kumasi Zoological Gardens.

Mr Adjei-Rudolph indicated that, cocoa had for many years sustained the country’s economy, and therefore, any activity that threatened the survival of the cash crop should be dealt with head on.

The visit formed part of activities marking the National Chocolate Day, and the GTA used the occasion to distribute some 200 locally made bars of chocolate to students and visitors at the Zoo.

Celebrated on February 14 each year, to coincide with the Valentine’s Day, the National Chocolate Day aims to boost the domestic consumption of Ghanaian chocolate and other cocoa-based products.

The GTA officials, in line with the celebration, also interacted with the management of the zoo, touring the 1.5 square-kilometre sized garden to whip up the enthusiasm for domestic tourism.

Mr Adjei-Rudolph urged the people to take interest in consuming chocolate to enhance their wellbeing.

They should also attach much importance to domestic tourism to expose the people to some of the country’s interesting sites.

The Manager of the Kumasi Zoological Gardens, Dr Ziekah Meyir, thanked the GTA officials for picking up the area for the celebration of the memorable day.

This year’s National Chocolate Day was held at the various tourist sites across the country under the theme: “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

