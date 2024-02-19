King Paluta: The music gem taking the Ghanaian music industry by storm

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as “King Paluta,” has been making waves with back-to-back hits since last year and continues to rise up as a top Ghanaian artiste.

From being the ‘Hardest rapper,” as he is popularly touted, King Paluta continues to showcase his versatility with some ruthless vocals, which has propelled him to stardom.

From his groundbreaking “Yahitte” single to his latest “Aseda” single, King Paluta is emerging as a firm favourite to bag the prestigious New Artiste of the Year.

King Paluta’s verse on Rap Fada’s “Odo Bi Y3 Bad” has been dominating TikTok trends, with 20,000 video duets in the last few days.

There have been ups and downs in King Paluta’s music career, having been on the fringes of the music industry for over a decade.

From street battles to playing on big stages, King Paluta’s rise has been an inspirational journey and should serve as a lesson to upcoming artistes.

Raised in Atonsu Bokuro in Kumasi, King Paluta’s fan base has been steadily rising, with many of his music fans excited about his breakthrough.

He started his journey in 2014 and was quickly noted by some top musicians in Kumasi. He later signed with NKZ Music in 2017.

Despite signing to the NKZ label, King Paluta’s progress was topsy-turvy, but the rapper didn’t give up his dream of being a top star.

He certainly shot up to the spotlights with singles including “Marriage Counselling,” “Boobie,” and “Prayer,” before the hard-hitting “Yahitte.”

King Paluta has started the year in a blistering fashion, and his presence would be felt across the Ghanaian music landscape and beyond.

