John Mahama mourns late CEO of Access Holdings Plc

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has mourned the passing of Dr Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings Plc Founding Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the former President said: “It’s difficult coming to terms with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of my dear friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, along with three others.

“My sympathies go out to the families of those who perished in the tragic accident and our thoughts are with Herbert’s surviving children and the families of all who died.”

Mr Mahama noted that he had the privilege of knowing the late Dr Wigwe more closely from 2009 during his setting up of the Access Bank branch in Ghana.

“He came across as a brilliant, and determined young man who was on a swift upward trajectory. This is evident in the growth of Access Bank into a widely recognised global brand.”

The former President said Dr Wigwe’s legacy in the finance and banking sector would always be remembered.

