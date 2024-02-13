Black History Festival 2024 to unite Global African Diaspora in Columbus, Ohio

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA -The Black History Festival 2024, will begin from February 22 to February 24 at the Columbus Marriott Airport Hotel, Ohio.

The festival, expected to bring together people of African descent from across the globe. is on the theme: “The Africa We Want in a Global Setup – Rebuilding the Trans-Atlantic Trade ties for the Socio-Economic and Cultural advancement of the peoples of Africa and the Americas.”

An official statement copied to the GNA said the festival aims to strengthen ties and foster collaboration among attendees.

This year’s festival is open to participants from all six regions of Africa, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The statement said: “With an expected turnout of over 1,000 attendees, the event will feature speakers, panelists, and delegates from Africa, the Americas, and the African Diaspora worldwide.

It added: “A diverse array of activities and events await attendees, including the Black History Walk on February 21; Innovation and Technology Day-February 22; Black History Lecture, February 23; Global Africa Marketplace (22nd to 24th); the Africa-Americas Trade and Development Forum (February24: morning session), and the prestigious Black History Makers Awards (February 24 evening). Entertainment activities and a tour will round off the festival, promising an enriching experience for all.”

According to Mr Stephen Selasie Asuo, the Executive Coordinator, the Black History Festival 2024 would reinforce historic connections, promote trade and development, and celebrate cultural heritage.

“By facilitating collaboration and dialogue, the festival seeks to set the stage for future partnerships in policy reforms, trade treaties, professional exchanges, tourism, and more. Some of the invited special guests for the event include the Diplomatic Corps, Business Executives, the Academia, other key personalities, the media, and the public.

“We are thrilled to host the Black History Festival 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, and look forward to welcoming participants from around the world,” said festival organizers. “Together, we will celebrate our shared heritage, explore opportunities for collaboration, and chart a path toward a brighter future for the African Diaspora.”

The festival is an initiative powered by BIDEC (Bureau for International Development, Exchanges, and Commerce), supported by the One Voice Consortium, KGL Group, M&C Group Global, Office of the President of Ghana (Diaspora Affairs Directorate), under the auspices of the African Union Mission to the USA and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The statement advised interested persons to access https://shorturl.at/fuI47 for more information about the Black History Festival 2024, including registration details and programme.

BM/LAA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

