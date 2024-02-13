Religious liberty is a catalyst for sustainable development – Dr Asante

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Feb. 13. GNA – Religious liberty as a fundamental aspect of freedom of belief, promotes peaceful coexistence and a catalyst for sustainable development.

It also supports efforts at alleviating poverty and promotes social development, as it enables individuals and communities to freely engage in charitable activities.

Dr Kwaku Onwona Hwesofour Asante, a research scientist at the Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CRI), stated these at a workshop on Religious Liberty Day at Ntonso in the Kwabre East Municipality.

It was organized by the Seventh Day Adventist church under the theme Embracing Diversity in Faith: Advocating for Religious liberty: Strategies for Effective Engagement”.

It aimed at equipping participants with practical strategies for advocating religious liberty in their communities and beyond, and as a tool for promoting sustainable development.

The participants included religious groups, civil society groups, Reverend Ministers, and community members.

Dr. Asante said freedom of belief and expression provided access to justice for all and built an effective accountable and exclusive institutions at all levels.

According to him, it also fostered tolerance, understanding and respect for diverse beliefs and perspectives, thus promoting social cohesion and harmony within communities.

Additionally, religious beliefs were closely linked to the promotion of human rights and equality which were central to sustainable development goals five and ten (5, 10), ensuring that individuals have the freedom to practice religion or belief without discrimination.

Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, Priest at the Ntonso New Site Seventh Day Adventist Church, said the different beliefs in the communities were an indication that humanity could come together, regardless of their differences to achieve fundamental human rights to religious freedom.

He encouraged religious organisations to come together to embrace the rich tapestry of beliefs to ensure peaceful coexistence in the communities.

Rev. Godwin Cudjoe Doe of the Assemblies of God Church indicated that the Assemblies of God Church stood alongside with fellow believers in advocating for the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

Religious liberty would allow different faith to worship without fear of persecution or discrimination.

This, he said would contribute to a more just society for generations to come.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

