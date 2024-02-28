Investigate concerns on Sub-standard fuel supply – Abu Kansangbata

Accra, Feb 28, GNA-Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West regional Minister has called on stakeholders in the petroleum industry to prioritise the investigation of alleged the substandard fuel supply in the market.



He waidthesaid issues raised by the Institute of Energy Security and the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, should be regarded as a national security issue as it could be detrimental to motorists.



Mr Kasangbata saId although the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) had given assurance on the safety of oil in the Ghanaian market, there was a need to go beyond the assurance and bring offenders to book.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Kasangbata also called on the Special Prosecutor to extend the investigation to include the NPA to get to the root cause of the problem.

He also called on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy to launch a thorough probe into this matter to ensure accountability and transparency within the energy sector.



