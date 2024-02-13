Health Team Surgeries About 115 patients from Eastern Corridor go through medical surgeries in Yendi

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) Feb. 13,GNA – One hundred and fifteen patients from Eastern Corridor of Northern Region receives free surgeries from American Medical Team in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The patients were operated for hernias, huge goiter, complex surgical, Gymecologrival cases, and various complex general surgical cases among others.

The Doctors and Nurses Medical Team include Doctor (Dr) Jonathan Limpert Leader, Dr. Mark Leibold, Dr. Jim Cassat, Dr. Jon Limpert, Dr. Path Limpert and Dr. Eric Scnuermann. The rest are Dayna Heinaseiman, Chasuty Scnrocder, Stepnane Megmann, Nisar Paver and Joe Hassiert.

Reverend (Rev) Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, Founder and Executive Director of Global Mission Resource Centre, Yendi announced this when he briefed the media after the end of the surgical exercise in Yendi.

Rev. Mustapha said Mission 318 of USA in partnership with the Global Mission Resource Centre had been working together with the Management to organise the surgical team since 15 years ago (2008).

He said apart from the free surgeries, Mission 318 in partnership with Global Mission Resource Centre also constructed a 30 capacity bed emergency and trauma centre for the Yendi Municipal Hospital at cost of $400,000.

He said there was no emergency and trauma centre in the area and that was why Mission 318 of USA has funded the establishment of the facility in partnership with Global Mission Resource.

He said since 2008 the two organizations had been bringing Medical Doctors and Nurses from USA to perform surgical operations on patients with hernia, goiter, fibrous.

He said the Trauma Emergency facility was established because Yendi Hospital was a referral hospital and second to Tamale Teaching Hospital which was 73KM from Yendi without Intensive Care Unit Centre.

He said anytime there were critical care the person was referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and most of them did not make it and they were losing a lot of lives and some of them would have survived if they had ICU Centre at that time.

Rev. Mustapha said apart from helping the people of Yendi with health facilities and free medical services he also established an Institution known as North Eastern Christian Academy (NECA) his privately own Missionary basic education institution in the Yendi Municipality.

He said the school was providing quality and holistic education for children in deprived communities of Yendi and its environs and had also instituted a scholarship scheme and put in place other measures to help children in the area to have equal access to quality education.

He said a number of classes of NECA graduated in the past years and pursuing second-cycle education with some Public Schools and Tertiary Institutions across the country.

He said the school which occupied more than seven acres of land had enough qualified teachers and supporting staff members.

Dr. Ayuba Abdulai the Medical Superintendent of Yendi hospital indicated that when the first and second batches of the American Medical Team arrived in the hospital the doctors, nurses and Physician Assistants of the hospital worked with them during the surgicals in proving quality health care service delivery.

He said they also exchanged skills and knowledge between them and Yendi hospital staff.

He said the American Doctors brought in equipment and consumables to support the hospital.

Dr. Jonathan Limpert the Leader of the American Medical Team said they enjoyed the cooperation of the Yendi health staff and the people of Yendi since 2008 till now.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

