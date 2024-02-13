Asante Akim-South: Two rounds of voting fail to produce PM 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaso (Ash), Feb. 13, GNA – The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly is without a Presiding Member (PM) after two attempts to elect one ended in stalemate.

Following the inauguration of the new Assembly on Monday, two candidates picked forms to contest the vacant position, but the exercise supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) failed to produce a PM.

Madam Beatrice Kyei, the immediate past PM polled 32 votes while her only contender, Mr. Michael Hanson, Assembly Member for Asuboa Electoral Area also polled 34 votes.

Both maintained their number of votes in the second round of voting, leading to the postponement of the meeting which is expected to be rescheduled within the next 10 days.

Whoever emerges as the winner, must secure at least 45 votes of the 66-member Assembly, a situation that makes it extremely difficult for any of the two candidates to clinch victory.

It is the first time Madam Kyei who has been the PM of the Assembly since 2017 is facing such strong competition, a development that many believe could lead to her exit.

Prior to the election, the Assembly was inaugurated at a colourful ceremony supervised by Mr. Abdulai Abanga, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing.

It was also attended by traditional leaders, political party representatives, opinion leaders, and the public.

Mr. Abanga in his inaugural address read on behalf of the President, entreated the Assembly to adopt innovative ways to mobilise the needed resources for the development of the Municipality.

He reminded them that District Assemblies were critical part of Ghana’s governance structure and processes with significant roles dedicated to local institutions.

He urged the Assembly Members to work closely with the Municipal Chief Executive to advance the implementation of the government’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policy.

