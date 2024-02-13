Government keen on building capacity of Assembly members 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government is keen on building the capacity of Assembly members to enable them to provide the needed leadership for the development of their communities.

To achieve that, the President said the Institute of Local Government Studies had been retooled with the state-of-the-art facilities and other training resources to offer effective training to boost the competence of Assembly members.

He said, as a first step, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), through the Institute of Local Government Studies would in the next few weeks organise orientation and training for Assembly members on their expected roles and responsibilities.

The President said this in a speech delivered on his behalf during the inauguration of newly constituted District Assemblies nation-wide.

The inauguration saw the swearing in of newly elected and appointed members of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

At the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, the President’s speech was delivered by Mr Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Chief Director, MLGDRD.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 mandated Assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area, consult the people on issues to be discussed in the District Assembly, collate their views, opinions and proposals, and take part in communal development and activities.

He said, however, that Assembly members faced difficulty in performing their duties effectively due to inadequate resources, which had caused disaffection and cynicism about the important role of Assembly members in participatory governance and local development.

The President assured that his government was making efforts to address such resource constraints.

He urged the Assembly members to acquaint themselves with all the relevant laws on governance and avoid unneeded conflicts with their District Chief Executives, Traditional Authorities, Opinion and Religious Leaders and other key stakeholders in their localities.

“It is an honour and privilege to be elected or appointed to serve the residents of your localities. I, therefore, entreat you to build good working relationships with colleague Assembly members, the Honourable District Chief Executive, the Members of Parliament, the staff of the District Assembly and the people you represent,” the President said.

He added: “You should also establish strong partnerships and collaborate with local structures, particularly, the urban, town, zonal and area councils, the Unit Committees and traditional authority as well as other identifiable groups to facilitate the work of the district assembly.”

He urged the memebrs to find innovative ways of mobilising the needed resources for the development of their localities.

President Akufo-Addo entreated all Assemblies to advance the implementation of the Government’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies, and Agenda for Jobs, Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All.

“Therefore, in your deliberations, planning and decision making for development, ensure that you localise these national development priorities into your action plans,” he emphasised.

He said the MLGDRD had formulated sector policies that contributed towards the national agenda, including National Decentralisation Policy and Strategy, National Urban Policy and Action Plan, Local Economic Development Policy and Action Plan, and the National Rural Development Policy.

“As you deliberate on development interventions in your local areas, it is important that these policies guide your decision-making processes. Any local project and programme will need to be aligned with these national and sectoral policies,” the President said.

Mr Boye Laryea, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, congratulated Assembly members who were reelected as well as the new ones joining the Assembly.

He urged the members to work in unity whilst advancing the course of development in their communities.

“Your parochial interests must give way to the larger good of your Electoral Areas and be reminded that the mandate given to you by the electorate is an opportunity to serve,” he said.

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly swore into office 17 Assembly members, comprising 11 elected members and six government appointees.

The Assembly, however, could not elect a Presiding Member after voting for two rounds.

Out of the total votes cast of 18, Nii Odai Abdullah, one of the contestants polled 10 whilst his competitor, Mr Alhassan Abdul Rashid polled 8, without any of them securing two-thirds of the total votes.

The second round also saw the same outcome repeating for both contestants.

Mrs Eunice Yeboah Quaye, Municipal Electoral Officer, who presided over the election said another election would be held to choose a Presiding Member in 10 days.

GNA

