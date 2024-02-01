GTA set to organize National Chocolate Week 2024 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with COCOBOD and the Cocoa Processing Company, will celebrate National Chocolate Week from February 9 to 14, 2024.

The event which is celebrated under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture would promote the consumption of chocolate and highlight chocolate as a healthy product.

This year’s event will be held on the theme “Eat chocolate, stay healthy, grow Ghana” and sub-themed: “Explore Ghana, eat chocolate”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA said the Chocolate Week activities for this year would commence with a visitation to the Chief Imam, the Central and Cantonments Mosques, as well as a health walk from the Accra Tourist Information Center to the Chocolate City at Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.

He said other activities include the opening of the exhibition at Chocolate City after the walk, family day, church visitation, cook-off session, time with school children and cocoa quiz competition for Senior High Schools.

“Chocolates will also be shared at tourist sites across the 17 regions of GTA, and Chocolatarium, a summit for chocolate industry players.”

The National Chocolate Week Celebration was instituted in 2005 to coincide with Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14, every year to boost the domestic consumption of Ghanaian chocolate and other cocoa-based products.

The annual event has traditionally been hosted by the Ministry of Tourism. But in 2021, COCOBOD and GTA proposed extending the day’s celebration to a week, which was successfully put into effect as the National Chocolate Week.

