Ghana Athletics cautions Ghanaians on imposition of athletes for 13th Africa Games 

Accra, Feb. 01, GNA – Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics has sent a strong warning to the public to desist against imposition of athletes on the federation towards the 13th Africa Games.

He said Ghana Athletics was an independent body and that criteria for selection into the National Team was spelt out to every athlete registered under them therefore there was no need for anybody to suggest or impose athletes for them.

Mr Fuseini was speaking to GNA Sports in an interview after the launch of a weeklong World Athletics Referee Examination Certification System Level One training at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The GA president explained the training was aimed at getting qualified and quality officiating officials to handle the upcoming African Games and therefore called on participants to take the lessons seriously so they could have a 100 per cent pass.

He said GA was looking at getting Ghanaian officials to solely officiate athletics events at the Games saying “We want to have Ghanaians officiating at the Games because this is the time we have to build our human capacity.

“The CAA is bringing just three officials, and we want Ghanaians to handle all our events so please make sure you get a 100 per cent pass so you can be selected to officiate.”

He added that the training would be in two folds, that is the theory and practical but added that before participants were certified, there would be three stages of practical test.

“The first test will be on February 8 at the Borteyman Sports Complex then on February 24 at the University of Ghana for the Schools Athletics event and then the African Games would be the last practical test to be conducted before you are certified,” he explained.

Participants for the course were selected from the Ghana Education Service, Security Service Sports Association, Physical Education instructors, and sports administrators. They will be tutored by Mr Kofi Bonney and Supt. Bawa Alhassan from the Ghana Police Service.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

