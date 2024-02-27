Government targets US$1.9bn savings in energy sector debts restructuring

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The government intends to save more than $9.1 billion as part of the restructuring of power purchasing agreements over the life of existing independent power projects.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Tuesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo announced that the government’s negotiating team had reached commercial agreements on headline terms for the restructuring of power purchase agreements and arrears.

The affected IPPs are AKSA, Amandi, Cenpower, CENIT and Early Power, the President said, adding that the negotiating team was also finalising remaining definitive documentation of the terms.

President Akufo-Addo said it was discovered during the negotiations that the reported debt of US$1.6 billion owed the IPPs was US$1.2 billion, translating into savings of US$400 million.

“In the meantime, ECG has been able to secure a fixed monthly energy purchase price with all the IPPs.

This has led to a monthly payment of US$43 million, instead of US$77m, that is monthly savings of US$34 m 44 reduction in monthly payments, a far better outcome than the “Take-or-Pay” system we inherited,” the President said.

Independent power producers account for 47 per cent of the country’s total power generation mix and contribute 67 per cent of Ghana’s thermal power.

They comprise Sunon Asogli, Cenpower, Karpowership, AKSA, Twin City Energy and CENIT.

When contacted, Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Chief Executive, Chamber of Independent Power Generators, said the Chamber would respond to the President’s statement at the right time.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

