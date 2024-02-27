E/R Hospital advocates regular health checks for early detection of non-communicable diseases

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Feb. 27, GNA – Authorities of the Eastern Regional Hospital have highlighted the importance of regular health checks for the early detection and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, the Medical Director, Eastern Regional Hospital, while addressing the 2023 annual performance review meeting hosted by the hospital in Koforidua, stressed the importance of early diagnosis in managing NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases, which pose severe health risks.

He encouraged individuals to undergo routine health screenings as that could significantly contribute to reducing the burden of NCDs in the region and improve overall public health.

The 2023 performance review indicated that the first five of the top 10 causes of mortality were stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, prematurity, and hypertension.

Non-communicable diseases, which do not spread through infection or from one person to another, are typically the result of an unhealthy lifestyle.

“This means that many people are suffering from them but are unaware that they need critical care and attention,” Dr Akoto-Ampaw said.

“If individuals, therefore, proudly refuse to visit the hospital for check-ups, how can these diseases be detected, treated, or managed,” he asked.

The number of deaths recorded was 1,860, which represents a death rate of seven per cent, a reduction of a percentage point compared to the previous year.

When it comes to hospital utilisation, the OPD (Out-Patients Department) saw 280,677 visits, with 240,342 being insured and 40,335 being non-insured.

In total, there were 23,949 admissions and 23,411 discharges recorded.

In the Child Health and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), admissions due to prematurity numbered 1,004 in 2022 and 908 in 2023.

In 2022, there were 512 cases of neonatal jaundice and 27 cases of congenital heart disease. In 2023, the number of neonatal jaundice cases decreased to 470, while congenital heart disease cases dropped to 17.

On the hospital infrastructure, Dr Akoto-Ampaw mentioned that renovation works at the physiotherapy area, pharmacy bungalow, main stores, and the construction of a new oxygen plant are currently in progress.

He expressed gratitude to individuals, corporate bodies, Kybele and the Kabaka foundations for their significant support in upholding quality healthcare at the hospital.

