Government is committed to addressing child malnutrition- Dr Letsa

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Feb. 3, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister says the government is committed to tackling malnutrition among children to promote their health.

He said the government had begun implementing programmes and policies including the National Nutrition Policy aimed to encourage nutritious eating habits among the citizens to tackle the situation.

Dr Letsa who was speaking at the Annual General Scientific Meeting of the Paediatric Society of Ghana in Ho, in the Volta Region emphasised the compelling need for effective collaboration to address child malnutrition.

He said child malnutrition had a significant negative impact on the nation’s growth on both an economic and social level, hence the urgent need for collective efforts to create all-encompassing systems to tackle the situation.

The programme was on the theme: “The Economic and Social Impact of Child Malnutrition on Ghana’s Long-Term Development.”

The Minister noted that child malnutrition was a severe problem that hampered children’s growth and cognitive development.

He said according to a 2018 USAID report, the Volta Region was one of the five regions of highest concern when it came to child malnutrition, with 16 percent of households experiencing food insecurity.

Dr Letsa commended the Paediatric Society of Ghana for its substantial contribution to enhancing child health in the country and pledged the Regional Coordinating Council’s support to the Society.

Madam Joyce Mawuena Appaw, Secretary of Paediatric Nurses Society stated that the long-term effects of child malnutrition went beyond the individual to include impacted families, communities, and the country at large.

She emphasised the necessity of shared responsibility to raise awareness, push for legislative reforms, and work together on interventions that deal with the underlying causes of the situation.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can implement comprehensive strategies that not only treat malnutrition but also prevent its occurrence, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for the children of Ghana,” she said.

