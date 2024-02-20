GJA commiserates with Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye’s family on his demise 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), has condoled with the late Kwabena Kwakye’s family and the management and staff of Oman FM, following his death on Wednesday, February 14. 2024.

Mr Martin Kwabena Kwakye, the Director of Oman FM at Kencity Media Limited, fainted at his workplace and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he died hours later, according to his family.

The family, along with the management of Kencity Media Limited, set Saturday, March 9, to mark the one-week observance of the late journalist.

The GJA, led by its President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the media’s support during and after his final funeral rites.

“GJA is his largest family, and we shall give all the necessary support as an Association. We pray for God’s strength and peace upon the bereaved family, especially his immediate family,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour, recalling some pleasant memories of the late journalist, stated that Mr Kwakye had a calm disposition, held on to high professional standards, and served as an inspiration to both the young and old.

“His contribution in shaping society and deepening our democracy cannot be questioned. The late Kwabena Kwakye has paid his dues in expanding the frontiers of building an upright nation,” the GJA President said.

Mr Yaw Owusu Ansah, the family’s spokesperson, stated that his death came as a shock because their family members had grown to be around 80 or 90 years old; nonetheless, they had strengthened themselves in God to do the right thing and see him go.

He said the late Kwakye’s impact on society “gives us confidence and hope that he fulfilled his Godly mission, particularly with how he identified, moulded, raised and transformed people to become what they never knew they could become.”

Mr Albert Asomaning, Accountant, Kencity Media Limited, said the late Kwabena Kwakye had an impact on journalism work with his invaluable experience, and his legacy will go on.

“We have lost a leader, mentor and an inspirer. We are calling on families, friends and sympathizers to remember Mr Kwakye’s family in prayers and join us during the one-week observance.”

The late Martin Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK, is a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience.

He had worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Before his death, he was the host of Oman FM’s political show ‘Boiling Point.’

Mr Kwakye was born on October 18, 1970.

GNA

