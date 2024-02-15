AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, hands over District Police Headquarters to community

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi (Ash), Feb. 15 GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has constructed and handed over an ultra-modern Police District Headquarters to the people of Obuasi and its environs.

The building, which is well furnished, comprised of an interrogation room, exhibit room, district commander’s office, conference room, charge office, juvenile, female and male cells, kitchenette among others.

The objective is to provide a conducive environment for the law enforcement officers to conduct their activities as they fight against crime and protect the people in the Adansi enclave.

Mr Awie Frey, Acting Managing Director, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said AngloGold Ashanti recognized the importance of safety and security, hence the need to construct the district Police headquarters to help improve security in the area.

He said the need to improve security in Obuasi and its environs was paramount in the 10- year Socio-economic Development Plan (SEDP) of AngloGold Ashanti, which launched in July 2022.

The company, according to him, had demonstrated commitment to contributing to building resilient and Socio-economically self-sustaining communities within its operational area.

Mr Frey explained that, as part of initiatives to strengthen capacity of security operations in Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti had already provided three (3) new Toyota Hilux pick- ups to the police, and that had aided the police in its fight against crime in the area.

The company had also launched a community Safety and Security Program, which had led to the establishment of a standing multi-security stakeholder committee, which meets regularly to sensitize the public on security and safety approaches.

He was optimistic that the new police station would enhance law enforcement and contribute to the community’s overall well-being.

On his part, ACP George Ankomah, Regional Commander for Ashanti South, promised to use the facility for the intended purposes and called on other cooperate institutions to emulate the gesture of AngloGold Ashanti.

Nana Dwum ll, Edubiasehemaa advised officer who would be stationed at the facility to cultivate the culture of maintenance.

