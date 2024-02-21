GHA President calls for discipline ahead of Zone 3 IHF Male Championship  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA-Mr. Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, President of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA) has called on all participating teams in the 2024 Africa Zone Three International Handball Federation (IHF) Male Championship to be disciplined ahead of the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Borteyman Sports Complex, the President was excited that Ghana was hosting the tournament for the third time.

He thanked the Minister of Youth of Sports (MOYS), the IHF and the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) for the opportunity given to Ghana to host the event.

He said, “We are excited we have a standard court, thanks to the government through the MOYS and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13 Africa Games”.

Mr. Eric Mensah Bonsu, Head of Finance and Administration at MOYS said it was important to host the competition as it would give the country opportunity to test the facilities before the Accra 2023 Africa Games.

He said, “I want to thank the IHF for giving Ghana the right to host this important championship once again. This would form part of our preparation towards the 13th African Games”.

He said the government would continue to support all federations in the country including the lesser-known sports.

He said, “With the commitment and leadership of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Ghana now has a modern sports complex for the youth of Africa to develop their God-giving talents”.

Mr. Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director General at the National Sports Authority (NSA) said, Ghana was prepared to host the rest of Africa from 8-23 March 2024.

