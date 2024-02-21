Get Ukraine, Mideast crises under control, Baerbock urges at G20 meet

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 24, (dpa/GNA) – German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has called on the Group of 20 leading economies to press for solutioins to the Ukraine and Mideast crises.

“We will not make this world fairer if we do not get the acute crises under control,” Baerbock said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Both conflicts expected to play a major role in the meeting, which comes just days before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The effects of these two wars are hitting the poorest people the hardest around the world,” Baerbock added.

That is why it is so important that the G20, in addition to the issues of justice, climate protection and the fight against poverty, look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, she added.

Russia, which is a G20 member, is set to be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The United States is represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Collectively, the G20 group of developed and emerging economies, represents around 80% of the world’s economic output and 60% of the world’s population. Brazil currently holds the chairmanship.

The Gaza war and the threat of conflagration in the Middle East, will play an important role at a working session entitled, “Dealing with international tensions.”

The meeting will also focus on reform approaches for the international system, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Office said. The topics of sustainability and climate issues will also be discussed.

China’s chief diplomat Wang Yi will not be travelling to the meeting due to “scheduling reasons,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing on Wednesday. The country will be represented by his deputy Ma Zhaoxu, she said.

Wang had attended the Munich Security Conference last week, and then visited Spain and France, she said.

GNA

