French Ambassador pays courtesy call on Northern Regional Minister

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb. 21, GNA – Mr Jules Armand Aniambossou, the Ambassador of France to Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu at his office in Tamale.

Mr Aniambossou was accompanied by Christophe Cotte, the Country Director for Agence Française de Development (AFD), Christine Battesti, the Political Counsellor at the French Embassy and Julien Lecas, Cooperation Counsellor at the French Embassy among other officials.

The visit was to discuss possible partnership in the areas of agriculture, education, tourism, arts and culture, security, and other socio-economic activities, that would help improve livelihoods in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region.

Some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and Heads of Department and Agencies in the region were also present at the meeting.

Mr Aniambossou said France, was already implementing several projects in the region such as irrigation, rice projects, shea butter, vegetables production and supporting the energy sector.

The Tamale Metropolis had already benefited from the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Programme (GUMPP) implemented by the AFD, which had helped improve the drainage system, thus safeguarding lives and property in the Metropolis.

Alhaji Saibu briefed the delegation on some of the investment opportunities in the region in the areas of agriculture, culture, and tourism attractions.

He said the region was suitable for commercial fish farming, crop production, livestock and poultry farming and shea butter production.

He called for strengthened collaboration to help address post-harvest losses, improve tourism, culture and arts, education, water, and sanitation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

