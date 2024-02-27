Forty-two million trees planted over the past three years- President 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA- Forty-two million (42 million) trees have been planted over the past three years under the Green Ghana Project, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, the President said six hundred and ninety thousand hectares (690,000 ha) of degraded forest had been cultivated between 2017 and 2022, under the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy.

He said Ghana would continue to work to ensure the protection of the country’s forest and wildlife resources and reclaim degraded forest.

“Mr Speaker, we continue to work hard to ensure the protection of our forest and wildlife resources, while reclaiming degraded forests,” the President told Parliament.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution mandates the President to deliver the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

It imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.

SONA also provides an opportunity for the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to report the status of the country, unveil the government agenda for the coming year and propose to Parliament some legislative measures.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

