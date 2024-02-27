Ellembelle MP donates GHC6,000 to Esiama Nursing Training College to fix water pump 

By P.K. Yankey

Esiama (W/R), Feb. 27, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has donated an amount of GHC6,000 to the Esiama Nursing and Midwifery Training College to fix a broken water pump at the College.

The donation was in response to an appeal made by the Students Representative Council (SRC) when Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), paid a visit to the College during his recent “Building Ghana Tour” in the Western Region.

Former President Mahama directed Mr Buah to ensure that the broken pump was repaired to help resolve the water challenge the students faced.

Mr Buah, speaking during the donation, said the provision of water was a core component of making life comfortable for students, hence his resolve to help fix underlying issues that gave rise to water challenges in the College.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, encouraged the student nurses to study hard and contribute their quota towards transforming the health sector of the economy.

Madam Cecilia Andoh Boamah, the Principal of the College, commended the MP for helping to restore the broken water pump to make water available to the students.

Ms Rita Acquah, the SRC President, on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to Mr Buah for the kind gesture and said it would go a long way to help improve the water situation in the College.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

