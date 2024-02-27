Funding secured for La Hospital reconstruction and completion – President 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA-The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says an alternative source of funding has been secured for the reconstruction and completion of the La Hospital Project.

The President in his 2024 State of the Nation Address, said the facility would be a fully functional modern hospital, with the necessary equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

The hospital was demolished in 2020 due to structural defects.

He said the contractor had been paid an advance mobilization of fifteen per cent (15 per cent), representing some seven-point-five million dollars (US$7.5 million), and work had started.

The project commenced, in January this year, and will be completed in twenty-eight (28) months, the President added.

