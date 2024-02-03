Foreign Minister informs Parliament of her candidature for Secretary-General of Commonwealth

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 03, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has informed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs about her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s candidate for the post of the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

The election is scheduled to take place during the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October 2024.

Madam Ayokor Botchwey shared her vision for the Commonwealth by enumerating six areas as her keys focus for repositioning the 56-member body for the benefit of the family.

She sought the support of the Committee in her current endeavour to project Ghana positively in the comity of nations.

The Committee unanimously pledged their unflinching support for Ghana’s candidate for the next Secretary-General position as they believe it will boost Africa’s standing in the comity of nations.

The Committee added that her wealth of experience and sterling performance in world affairs made her apt for the position and,therefore, firmly confirmed their endorsement for her candidacy.

The Commonwealth consist of independent countries from Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the pacific, with a total population of about 2.5 billion.

Leaders of member countries shape Commonwealth policies and priorities. Every two years, they meet at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

GNA

