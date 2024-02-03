Consolidated Bank Ghana opens branch in Navrongo

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E), Feb 3, GNA -The Management of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), has commissioned a new branch of the Bank in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The initiative was intended to extend its services to residents in the Municipality and its environs, in fulfilment of management’s objective to provide dedicated and unique banking services in communities they operated.

At a ceremony to commission the Bank, located in the central business area in Navrongo, Mr Daniel Addo, the Managing Director (MD) of the CBG, said “I am extremely confident that this strategically located branch will attract numerous customers and become a key driver of progress in this community.”

He said the CBG was established five years ago with three main objectives, “One is to provide a differentiated banking experience to our customers, the other is to continue to stand with our customers, the third is to thrive to be at the forefront of innovation in banking.”

Mr Addo said Management and staff were passionate about their work with dedicated delivery and unique banking experience to customers in communities they served.

“We are particularly excited and focused about the Small and Medium Enterprises sector, and the agricultural sector. And I am delighted to note that our location is very close to a lot of businesses and enterprises operating in that sector,” he said.

The MD gave the assurance that management would take a different approach to banking in the interest of its customers, “You will enjoy our banking services,” he added.

He encouraged residents in the Municipality and beyond, not to hesitate to reach out to CBG with their business requirements as they were available to discuss customers requirements and collaboratively explore opportunities for growth.

He announced that government had injected GH¢2.5billion capital into the Bank, and said the Bank had a strong balance sheet for growth in the years ahead.

The MD entreated officials of the new branch to extend the same exceptional banking services the Bank for noted for, to customers in Navrongo to further uplift the Bank’s image.

He expressed gratitude to the Navro-Pio, Pe Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, the security agencies and other stakeholders in the area for their support.

Mr Thairu Ndungu, the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in charge of Operations, said the Bank had made massive achievements in the Banking sector since it was established in 2018.

“One of the biggest achievements we can say, is the number of small businesses we have given loans to. We, as CBG are not just opening new branches, but we are trying to also reach our customers through the use of technology,” he said.

Mr Ndungu disclosed that 80 percent of the Bank’s transaction was done online, while 20 percent customers visited their branches.

He said the Bank was in partnership with the Development Bank of Ghana; set up to help in the development of Ghana’s economy, “We are using the money they have, to reach out to all the small businesses.

“We give them education because it is easy to give a person a loan, but it is difficult to change the way they do business because we all agree that new technologies are emerging. The old ways of doing business are also changing, we have to equip our customers,” he said.

The DMD, Operations, said the Bank offered training and accreditation to small businesses to enable them expand their businesses behind their areas, and take advantage of the African free trade area.

The Navro-Pio advised officials of the Bank to reach out to residents, especially market women and convince them to do business with the CBG, and further appealed to management of the Bank to engage indigenes in the Traditional Area if there was opportunity for employment.

