GDToday released the video of the 2024 Chinese New Year Address from the Governor of Guangdong 

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year in 2024, Wang Weizhong, the Governor of Guangdong has extended sincere greetings and festive wishes to overseas Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots, and friends from all over the world on behalf of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government and the people of Guangdong Province through GDToday!

2023 is a landmark year for reform and development in Guangdong. Guangdong has been given a strategic pivot for the new development pattern of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a new positioning for the leading place of Chinese-style modernization.

2023 is a year that Guangdong’s popularity continues to flourish and exchanges become more convenient. The economy of Guangdong has accelerated its recovery and development, and Guangdong’s population has exceeded 150 million. Streets here are crowded with people and vehicles, scenic areas are filled with touring enthusiasts, and shopping areas are thriving with vigor and vitality. The fellow citizens have enjoyed more convenience in the international travelling, rejoiced deeply in the gathering with their relatives and friends, and witnessed the development and changes of their hometown. In a series of exciting major events such as the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, the Convention of Overseas Chinese in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the World Hakka Entrepreneurs Convention, the active engagement of the overseas Chinese is to be found everywhere.

In 2023, the GDP of Guangdong ranked first in the country for 35 consecutive years, becoming the first province exceeding 13 trillion yuan. The No. 1 project, “High-quality Development in Numerous Villages in Thousands of Towns and Hundreds of Counties”, is in full swing, and the high-quality development of counties, towns and villages has become a reality and its prosperity can be expected. Guangdong’s regional innovation capacity has been the reigning champion for seven consecutive years among domestic competitors. The “manufacturing industry” is full of confidence and has taken the lead. A chain of industrial parks and major projects are ready to be launched. The new mobile phones produced in Guangdong are hard to get. One out of every four new energy vehicles in China is “Made in Guangdong”.

In 2023, the Canton Fair and the Global Investment Promotion Conference have gathered many merchants and achieved fruitful results. Guangdong was rated as the province with the best business environment for four consecutive years, and the province’s various business entities have exceeded 18 million. Guangdong’s openness is more profound in the process of embracing the world.

The year of 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. Guangdong will further take good advantages of “overseas Chinese” and regard them as a bridge to expand its high-level opening-up to the outside world. We sincerely welcome everyone to make some tours back here, share development opportunities, build beautiful cities and create a better future together!

