Tamale Teaching Hospital begins free cataract surgery

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Feb. 20, GNA – The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has begun a free cataract surgery exercise targeting more than 500 patients across communities in the Northern Region.

The five-day exercise, which began on Monday, Feb. 19, formed part of activities marking the 50th Anniversary of the Hospital.

It is being undertaken in collaboration with the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP), an American Non-Governmental Organisation.

Dr Gilbert Bonsaana, an Ophthalmologist at the TTH, said more than 1,000 patients had been screened for cataract and other eye diseases weeks ahead of the surgery, adding that cataract was prioritised due to how prevalent it was.

He said indicated that cataract was the commonest cause of preventable blindness in the world, which, when tackled, could reduce the burden of the disease.

Dr Bonsaana said the patients would undergo periodic post-surgery reviews to ensure they were fine, explaining that although there were rooms for complications in every surgery, the team was poised to ensure the patients were well catered for.

Mr Zubeiru Aliu, the Public Relations Officer, explained that the HCP provided the necessary equipment to enable the medical team at the hospital carry out the surgeries.

Mr Lloyd Gyebi, a beneficiary of the free surgery, said it was fulfilling to undergo a surgery at no cost.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

