Accra, Feb 23, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, has assured the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin II, of Government’s resolve to complete some development projects in the Eastern Region.

The projects include works on the University for Environment and Sustainable Development, the Koforidua Hospital Project and a new Municipal Hospital.

Dr Amin Adam gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the King on Wednesday evening.

GNA

