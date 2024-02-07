Designing streets for clean air outdoored 

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA- Global Designing Cities Initiatives (GDCI), a firm that transforms streets into safe areas, and promotes public health, and air quality today outdoored a project to redesign streets around Osu Salam School and Manheam Basic School Osu Klotey Municipality.

The project is seeking to create more playing space, reduce noise pollution and improve air quality by limiting traffic congestion.

In the redesigning processes, parking areas will be predesignated, create more pedestrian walkways and other areas demarcated as vehicle-free to avoid emissions.

Mr Hayrettin Gunc, the Programme Manager of GDCI speaking at the launch in Accra said streets were often designed prioritising vehicles and not considering the needs of different users, especially children.

As part of the launch stakeholders were educated on the importance of air quality and how improving street design can help, brainstormed to create more children-friendly and safe spaces and participated in a hands-on activity to understand how air pollution levels can change depending on different parameters.

The project funded by the Clean Air Fund, will be GDCI’s first project in West Africa

Mr Gunc stated that with 1.3 million traffic deaths per year—20,000 of them children—traffic crashes remain one of the world’s leading causes of death and injury, and force children and vulnerable people to the sidelines of their streets.

He explained that with 75 per cent of the world’s population expected to be living in cities by the year 2050, urban streets would need to balance demands for increasing personal mobility and access to the city economy.

The Programme Manager said walkable, cyclable, and transit-oriented neighbourhoods were what today’s urban dwellers need and demand.

“As cities grow upward, inward, and outward to serve changing populations, it is critical to consider the many players and processes that shape streets,” he said.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, who launched the project said the assembly was in support of the project to improve air quality in the area.

He acknowledged that many had not averted their minds to the dangers of air pollution and called for the need for intensive awareness.

“We turn to think more about food, shelter, and other basic necessities and not pollution. However, these are the very activities making us sick, dying slowly and unannounced,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Tackey, the Headmaster of Osu Salam said teaching and learning was mostly distracted by noise and air pollution from vehicles.

“We are always on the edge during break because the children always cross the road to buy food. Until they come back, we will not be at peace,” he added.

Mrs Victoria Owusu Tawiah, an Analyst at the Clean Air Fund (CAF) said although vehicular emission was the highest open burning of waste was increasing.

She noted that open burning and other human activities were compounding the current dust in the air caused by harmattan.

Mrs Tawiah said CAF was working with other stakeholders to implement several projects to help improve air quality.

GNA

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives as part of its Clean Air Reporting Project. Funding was provided by the Clean Air Fund. The funder had no say in the story’s content.

