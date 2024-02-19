Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister re-elected as Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Mampong

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Asante Mampong (Ash), Feb. 19, GNA – Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong, has been re-elected to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its parliamentary candidate in the December general elections.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, who is also the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration polled 555 votes to win the constituency primaries, which were held on Saturday, February 17 this year.

His close contender, Mr Denis Kwakwa garnered 167 votes in the elections.

The Asante Mampong NPP constituency primary election was suspended following a court injunction brought against it by some aggrieved members of the party in the constituency.

A three-judge panel of a Court of Appeal in Kumasi, led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, at its sitting in Kumasi, revoked the injunction, and asked the aggrieved members to find amicable solution to the impasse since all the disputing parties were of the same political group.

The NPP, ahead of the Saturday elections, called for decorum among the party members and the delegates throughout the process to ensure the successful completion of the elections in the constituency.

