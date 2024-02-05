Contractor to begin work on Dzindziso CHPS Compound

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzindziso (O/R), Feb 5, GNA – The site for the proposed Dzindziso Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound has been handed over to the contractor for work to begin.

Dr Osei Kuffuor Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, on behalf of the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), handed over the site to Mr Alhassan

Ibrahim Nguah, Managing Director of Nguah Enterprise Company Limited, a Tamale-based construction firm, to execute the project.

The CHPS Compound, to be constructed at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, comprises a two-bedroom apartment for the midwives, maternity block, recovery, consulting, and detaining rooms, dispensary, and blood bank, among others.

The cost of the project, expected to be completed in four months, was, however, not disclosed at the function and the Ghana News Agency’s attempt to get it proved futile.

Dr Afreh said there was an abandoned CHPS Compound project started by a former Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency, Mr Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, so he was approached to lobby the KOFIH to help complete it.

He said they approached the former legislator for proper documentation and handing over of the uncompleted project and he willingly agreed to do so, leading to the financial support from the Korean Foundation.

Dr Afreh entreated the community members to support the project through the provision of water for early completion.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, said currently the Dzindziso Health Staff served their clients in an open space with no privacy for the patients and he was grateful the area would have a new CHPS Compound.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, thanked the donors for the support and appealed to the community members to provide labour for early completion of the project.

He appealed to the contractor, as part of the local content, to employ artisans in the town to execute the project.

Mr Abuayindo Waponde, the Basari Chief of Dzindziso, said the project started some years back but stalled and expressed delight at the new development.

