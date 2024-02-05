Residents receive resettlement Centre from Citi FM/TV

Kpando (V/R), Feb. 05, GNA – Residents of the Kpando Torkor in the Volta region, have received a newly built resettlement Centre with ancillary facilities from the Management of Citi TV and Citi FM.

The Centre was in response to the devastation caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam in September 2023.

Mr Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi TV and Citi FM, said the project at Kpando Torkor was made possible through benevolent donations from viewers and listeners, most importantly from Prudential Life Insurance Company.

He said about GH¢700,000 was spent on the project in question.

Mr Avle commended all through whose effort the facility was completed, specifically applauding the MP and Assemblyman whose bi-partisan leadership contributed to the successful cost-effective development project in a timely manner.

Madam Fredrica Squire, the Acting Human Resource Manager, Prudential Life Insurance, expressed appreciation to Citi FM/Citi TV staff and management for the collaboration.

She said for over 165 years, the company had been providing financial security for families all over the world.

“One of our purposes as a business is to protect every life and every future. So, when we heard of what happened in this area, we couldn’t just look on. We decided to step in.”

Madam Squire said they wanted to be there for the citizenry and contribute to show love.

Madam Dela Sowah, the Member of Parliament for Kpando, also expressed gratitude to the donors for their contributions towards the resettlement Centre.

She noted that their gesture had made it easy for all to live together as a community and for the beneficiaries to rejoice.

The facility is the third being handed over by the Management to persons displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo dam as part of the “CitiRebuild” campaign.

They were built with the massive support of listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV as well as corporate Ghana, to provide accommodation for 250 people.

GNA

