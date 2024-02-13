Consume more cocoa for health and economy – GTA urges Ghanaians

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has urged Ghanaians to increase the consumption of Ghanaian cocoa products to improve their health and boost national economic growth.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said “as we eat and consume more cocoa products, production goes up and more people can be employed in the value chain in terms of suppliers, in terms of producers, and in terms of wholesalers and retailers.”

He said GTA would partner relevant stakeholders to intensify awareness creation on the health and nutritional benefits of cocoa, which was the main ingredient in chocolate, in a bid to increase local production and consumption.

Mr Agyeman made this observation at a health walk and cocoa exhibition organized by the GTA in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), as part of activities for this year’s National Chocolate Week celebration.

The exercise, which saw participants walk through some principal streets of Accra, was aimed at sensitizing the public on the importance of cocoa consumption.

Mr Agyeman added that the awareness creation on cocoa products would not only be limited to the urban areas but extended to cocoa producing areas and other rural areas.

He highlighted the benefits of consuming cocoa products, especially chocolate and said it had proven to be rich in nutrients and for that matter every Ghanaian should consume cocoa to boost his or her immune system.

Mr Agyeman therefore called on the hospitality industry to promote cocoa products to increase consumption among locals and foreigners.

“I will appeal to the operators, especially hotels and restaurants, to try and promote cocoa consumption. When people come in the morning for breakfast, do not just serve them tea or coffee but rather add chocolate, add cocoa,” he added.

Dr Edward Ampofo, Chief Pharmacist, Cocoa Clinic, said the intentional focus of the organisers on the significance of cocoa was to highlight how important cocoa was to citizens as well the economy.

“Aside the health benefits of cocoa, if we can increase the intake of cocoa, we will be contributing to the increase of our nation’s GDP which is good for the economy,” he added.

Addressing the issue of destroying cocoa farms for mining, Dr Ampofo indicated that COCOBOD was working on a policy whereby “if you touch a cocoa farm, it is an offence,” saying COCOBOD supports cocoa farms in the country.

This year’s National Chocolate Week, themed, “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana,” aims to promote the consumption of Ghanaian chocolate and increase domestic tourism.

The day was instituted in 2005 by the Ministry of Tourism to promote the consumption of chocolate on Valentine’s Day and change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conduct among the youth on the day.

