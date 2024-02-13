Takoradi Central Business District go red for Valentine Day celebration

By Team

Takoradi, Feb. 13, GNA – Some shopping centres, retail outlets and offices in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been decorated with red flowers, ribbons and other Decoratives in preparation towards this year’s Valentine Day celebration.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) team toured the Central Business District of Takoradi, it observed that many shops had been stocked with red teddy bears, both men and women wear, boxes of chocolate, flowers, and other valentine-branded items, with some displayed on tables on pavements along the streets.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, Mr Rexford Konduah, the owner of Expression Gifts and Cards, said residents had started trooping his shop to purchase some items for their loved ones, adding “With as low as GH₵10, you can buy something for your loved ones”.

Madam Elizabeth Opare, a gift shop owner, who also spoke to the GNA said prices of her items were moderate for all, saying “Our red mugs are going for GH₵13, packaged toffees and chocolates for GH₵5 and GH₵10 respectively, key holders for GH₵5 and a teddy bear GH₵150”.

She, however, mentioned that sales were not all that encouraging, and hoped for a good turn-out during the celebration period.

Mr Emmanuel Sam, the owner of ‘Big Time Boutique, noted that business was normal even as the valentine celebration approached and hoped for better last-minute sales.

According to him, “showing love to others must be an everyday thing and not only on Val’s Day… personally, I do not wait till special days or occasions to show love, I show love almost every day.”

Valentines Day also known as Chocolate Day in Ghana is a worldwide celebration to acknowledge Saint Valentine who was known to be the father of love and his act of commitment to whoever encountered him.

The celebration mostly called for exchange of gifts not only between lovers but among friends and family members.

