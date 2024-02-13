CKT-UTAS secures grant for establishing data warehouse facility

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Feb 13, GNA – The Clement Kubindiwo Tedam-University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), in Navrongo, Upper East Region, has secured a grant from the Government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands to establish a data warehouse on its campus.

The grant was initiated by a three-member team of Lecturers from the School of Computing and Information Sciences (SCIS) of the University, made by Professor Edward Y. Baagyere, Dean of the SCIS, Dr Peter Agbedemnab and Dr Moses Agebure.

A statement from the Public Relations Directorate, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga indicated that Mottum Analytica, a firm in the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, would provide consultancy services for the establishment of the facility.

The statement said Ms Rosa M. Druguet, a dedicated Volunteer from Spain in the University’s Grants Centre, facilitated the process.

“The visionary project aimed to transform the university into a hub for data-driven innovation and research in the domains of health, agriculture, and climate.

“This initiative syncs appropriately with the Sustainable Development Goals two, three and thirteen respectively, and the mandate of the University as a technology and applied science-driven institution,” the statement said.

It said Mottum Analytica, a leading Data Analytic and Consulting Firm, based in the Canary Islands was the Consultant for the grant.

The statement recalled that in January this year, the Firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Professor Jose Luis Delgado Davara, and Professor César Covarrubias, the Director of the Data-Driven Innovation in Mottum, undertook a working visit to the University for an introductory meeting with its Management.

“The discussions centred on unveiling a comprehensive roadmap for the grant which covers three differentiated areas: data warehouse facility definition, capacity building, vision, and strategy that outline the course of the project from 2023 to 2028,” it said.

The statement further said other potential areas for collaboration between stakeholders were explored during the meeting.

It added “As part of the grant, a three-day capacity-building workshop was organised to engage and educate participants on the intricacies of data-driven initiatives.

“Professor José Luis Delgado Davara and Professor César Covarrubias shared their expertise, providing valuable insights that will shape the future of the University’s data infrastructure.

“In a gesture of goodwill and to strengthen the emerging partnership, Mottum Analytica generously donated some lightweight Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the University to aid stu

The statement said the contribution of the Canary Islands Government and Mottum Analytica to the CKT-UTAS was aimed at enhancing the institution’s research capabilities and solidifying their collaboration.

“The partnership between CKT-UTAS and Mottum Analytica represents a paradigm shift in the field of data-driven innovation and underscores commitment to advancing technological excellence.

“The collaborative efforts are set to propel the University into a new era of research and development, with far-reaching implications for academia, industry, and the broader community,” the statement noted.

