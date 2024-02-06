Comviva and Oman Investments join forces to redefine digital banking

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – Comviva, a leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions has partnered Oman Investments, a technology advisory firm in Ghana.

The partnership will foster the development and implementation of innovative digital banking, wallet, and payment solutions across Ghana.

A Statement issued in Accra by the Companies said with this partnership, Oman Investments would utilize Comviva’s innovative digital banking technology to bridge the gap between individuals and the digital world.

It said similarly, that Comviva would leverage the comprehensive consulting and operational infrastructure of Oman Investments in Ghana.

The partnership shall empower banks with an integrated digital banking and payments solution, powered by Mobiquity Banking suite.

The statement said Comviva mobiquity Banking suite would enable Banks to launch seamless digital banking that offers financial inclusion for the unbanked or underbanked customers while offering a superior experience to existing banking customers across all Gen 2 (Mobile App, Web) and Gen 3 (Wearables & Voice) channels.

Mr Vivek Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head Enterprise Business at Comviva said, “we are excited to partner with Oman Investments, and look forward to deepen this collaboration, as we work together to deliver unparalleled consumer experiences through our digital banking solutions.”

He said their ongoing efforts to expand product offerings and improve commercial accessibility underscore our mission.

“We firmly believe that our digital banking platform stands as one of the most modern, secure, and user-friendly solutions worldwide,” he added.

Mr Kwabena Boamah, Director at Oman Investments, said “Oman Investments is thrilled to partner Comviva, as we strive to address the unique challenges faced by financial institutions in Ghana.”

He said the partnership signified a commitment to revolutionize the digital banking landscape in Ghana.

“By combining Comviva’s innovative digital banking technology with our client reach and accessibility in the market, we aim to empower financial institutions to provide personalized, secure, and culturally resonant digital offerings,” he added.

