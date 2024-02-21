Climate crisis: “Hot days” will become hotter  

Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Day and night average temperature has in the last 40 years increased resulting in the current warm conditions across the country, a latest study conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed.

Findings under the National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) said common conversation among the populace about “too much heat” is real and will continue due to the climate crisis.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, NAPs National Coordinator, sharing some of the findings with Parliamentarians, said the meteorological records, and recent weather events in the country indicated “hot days” were becoming hotter.

The meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Finance, Local Government and Natural Resource was to disseminate the results of the climate projections and scenarios developed by NAPs and to increase awareness and solicit support.

NAP is a project that seeks to guide the process of integrating climate change into national decision-making and effective adaptation in the country.

Sponsored by Green Climate Finance, it is developing adaptation strategies, providing tools, mechanisms, systems and information which would be integrated into district development plans.

Dr Amoah said: “It has become evident that the hot night period also has increased. The cold days and cold nights have also decreased.”

The National Coordinator said temperature surge, irregular rainfall pattern, natural hazards and extreme events occasioned by climate change, had implications on all sectors of development.

He, however, said the future was not entirely bleak and that amidst the challenges, adaptation was possible by embracing best practices.

Dr Amoah said the country must built climate resilience through championing climate smart agriculture and enhancing Integrated Water Resources Management. Upstream countries in the Volta Basin must do same.

He said the impact of the climate crisis could be ameliorated through the prevention of environmental degradation, strengthening coastal defences, supporting more diverse and climate resilient livelihoods and early warning systems.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, acknowledged that climate change impact was manifesting in all localities and assured of their commitment to support adaptation and mitigation.

He said the results of NAPs should be disseminated to the public as the first step towards contributing to awareness creation.

Mr Kofi Don-Agor, President of Climate Communications and Local Governance-Africa, said his outfit was ready to offer the needed support to Parliamentarians to undertake climate change education in their constituencies.

GNA

