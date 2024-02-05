Clement Boateng is GloMeF’s new Country Director 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Feb. 05, GNA – The Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a Sunyani-based human rights and media advocacy non-governmental organisation, has appointed Mr Clement Boateng, a communication expert, as its new Country Director.



With his appointment effective February 1, 2024, Mr Boateng steps into a key leadership role with a mandate to drive the organisation’s mission and new strategy.

A statement signed by Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GloMeF, issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, described Mr Boateng as an accomplished leader who brings a wealth of experience to his new position.



With a background in community and international development, he had held prominent roles in a number of organisations where he had demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change and sustainable development.



In his new capacity, Mr Boateng would be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organisation’s operations in Ghana, including strategic planning, programme implementation and stakeholder engagement.



His leadership would be crucial in guiding the organisation to address pressing social and economic challenges in the country, leveraging innovative solutions and partnerships to make a meaningful impact.



Mr Boateng, commenting on his appointment in a telephone interview with the GNA, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve and lead “a talented team of individuals dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the Ghanaian people”.

He said collaboration and inclusivity remained integral in driving progress, and pledged to work closely with local communities, government agencies and other stakeholders to achieve shared goals.



Mr Boateng has an extensive background in development communication, youth empowerment, advocacy, project management and resource mobilisation, with commitment to societal development.



He had worked with the Youth Empowerment for Life, Ghana Developing Communities Associations, Agriculture for Nutrition and Poverty Alleviation, and a Communications Specialist for USAID, Advancing Nutrition at JSI Research and Training Institute Inc.



He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, India, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies from the University for Development Studies, Ghana, among other achievements.



He is an Acumen West Africa Fellow, a Biosciences for Agriculture in Africa Fellow, and a member of both the African Network of Environmental Journalists and the Ghana Journalists Association.

GNA

