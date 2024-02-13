Choose peace: Maxwell Lugudor appeals to Ketu South chiefs

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South has appealed to chiefs in his municipality to choose peace to propel the area’s development.

Ketu South Municipality, which is divided into three traditional areas namely Aflao, Klikor and Somé, has had its share of chieftaincy disputes especially in Aflao and Somé Traditional Areas.

In November 2023 during Sometutuza celebration, the socio-cultural festival of the Somé people, their Paramount Chief, Torgbiga Adamah III disclosed that his eight year’s reign had been characterised by lawsuits and litigation requiring that energies and resources, which should have gone into development of the traditional area were directed at resolving the issues.

Mr Lugudor, in a welcome address at the inauguration ceremony of the Ninth Assembly of Ketu South Municipal Assembly, said chieftaincy disputes remained a key issue that could disturb Ketu South’s peace.

The inauguration followed the successful conduct of the District Level Elections in December 2023.

Mr Lugudor said: “One key issue that can derail the peace and tranquility we are enjoying in Ketu South is chieftaincy disputes. I want to use this opportunity to humbly appeal to our chiefs to choose peace and follow laid down legal means to address any misunderstanding amongst them.

“Let us use our energies, talents and powers to promote issues that will bring development and jobs to the Municipality.”

The MCE said he was happy that a number of Assembly Members had been re-elected while others had also been re-appointed which meant that the Assembly would have a good number of old experienced members to share their accumulated wealth of experience with new members.

He asked them not to disappoint their people by living up to the expectations of them as Assembly Members.

“You are to ensure that you serve the people in the various electoral areas and communities to improve their general living conditions and also make them part of the decision-making process and governance at the local level,” Mr said.

He added: “The day had in attendance chiefs from all three traditional areas, members of the Muslim community, the Clergy, security services, heads of departments and units, the Municipal Electoral Officer and his team, political actors and the public.”

