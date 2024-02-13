Abesim Chief appeals for development

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 13, GNA – Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the newly enstooled chief of Abesim, near Sunyani has appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to help bring the development of the town to the next level.

He emphasised the Abesim was still lagging in development and expressed worry about the deplorable condition of access roads in the town.

Barima Acheaw III, also the Kyidomhene (Chief in-charge of crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region stressed that the Abesim town roads were very dear to the heart of the people.

He said his people would forever remain grateful if the government reshaped and tarred access roads in the town. Barima Acheaw III made the appeal when Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) paid a courtesy call on him at his private residence in Sunyani.

Accompanied by some key staff of the Assembly, the visit, according to the MCE, was to update the chief and his subjects for their support to accelerate the holistic development of the Municipality.

Barima Acheaw III thanked the MCE and his entourage for the visit and pledged his commitment to facilitate the development of not only Abesim, but the entire Municipality.

He lauded the intention of the Assembly and Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East to construct a standard astro-turf pitch to help unearth and nurture the football talents of the youth in the town.

Barima Acheaw III emphasised the Abesim area had a lot of football talents and advised the MCE to endeavour to fulfil the promise of putting up an astro turf for the people to build on their talents.

“We believe this is not one of the political campaign talks because my people would be disappointed if the Assembly fails to fulfil the promise,” Barima Acheaw indicated.

On his part, Mr Kumi highlighted the integral role of traditional authorities in nation-building and therefore asked chiefs and queens in the country to support the government to build a better

Ghana for all. As the embodiment of the people, he stressed chiefs and queens could not be left out in the nation’s development processes and re-affirmed the government’s readiness and commitment to engage them in tackling the pressing needs of the country.

Mr Kumi emphasised the need for the chiefs, queens, and other community leaders in the Municipality to engage the Assembly regularly in identifying and tackling the immediate development needs of their local communities.

He said the doors of the Assembly were always open for suggestions and constructive criticism, saying that would not only deepen the decentralisation concept, but also help to bring the development of the Municipality to the next level.

Mr Kumi said the Assembly, with the support of Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh was finalising modalities to commence work on the construction of the astro-turf and promised to complete the project by the end of the year.

He congratulated the Chief on his successful and peaceful enstoolment and expressed the hope that with unity and purpose the development of Abesim would be moved to the next level.

GNA

