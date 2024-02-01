CEO of Insaan Company constructs ultra-modern ICT Centre in memory of late grandmother

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – In a bid to ensure that many children in the Yendi Municipality gain access to education, Alhaji Osman Musah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Insaan Company Limited has commissioned an Ultra-modern facility for Faisalia Islamic Arabic School, his former school.



The facility which has an Information and Communication Technology Centre, a Library, Teachers Staff Common Room and a Headmaster’s Office is to improve teaching and learning in the school.



It is expected to directly benefit over 400 students in the Yendi Municipality and its environs.



This gesture forms part of Alhaji Musah’s philanthropic works towards the development of his native town, Yendi.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra,Alhaji Musah revealed that the gesture was a demonstration of his Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

He added that he was happy to identify the needs of his former school, where he could help to provide the needs in fulfilment of his dream to improve education in a way that was meaningful and sustainable.

Alhaji Musah tasked both the teachers and the pupils of the school to adopt a maintenance culture to preserve the facility.



Mr Alidu Ahmed Arimiyaw, Headmaster of the school expressed gratitude to Alhaji Musah for the new facility provided to them.



He said the provision of the new block would help to motivate students to work harder to achieve excellent results and increase admissions.



Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yendi thanked Alhaji Musah and assured him of maintaining the facility in good shape.



The keys to the new facility was handed over to the MCE and to the Headmaster by Alhaji Shani Repairer, Afa Sualisu, Alhaji Alhassan O.B, Chief Sab-Naa King Hassan, Alhaji Mutaru, Mallam Baba Suaib and Sheikh Zakaria, family members of Alhaji Musah and Founder of the School.



The Faisalia Islamic School project was undertaken at the request of the Old Students of the school and the community to Alhaji Musah and education is one of the three focus areas of Insaan Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.



