Business Senior High School celebrates 60th Anniversary 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, Feb. 18, GNA – The Business Senior High School (BISCO) in Tamale has celebrated the 60th Anniversary of its establishment, and to recognise its efforts at providing impactful education for students.

The anniversary, which was on the theme: “BISCO@60: The Beacon of Business Education in Northern Ghana,” was to celebrate the successes, identify challenges, and the need to leverage on the available opportunities for development.

Mr Alhassan Adam Mubarak, the Headmaster, BISCO, at the grand durbar for the occasion in Tamale, said the school had over the years been a guiding light illuminating the path of business education and the overall development of students in the Northern Region.

Mr Mubarak said the school had recorded remarkable improvement in its performance at the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations especially in 2023 where it recorded 74 per cent passes in the four core subjects and a 70 per cent overall pass rate.

He said the school was the overall champions in the 2023 super zonal boys’ soccer championship in the region adding that “We are also the 2022 winners of Africa Youth Community Challenge on Sustainable Development Goals”.

The school however, faced several challenges including lack of a bus and pick-up vehicle to facilitate staff and students’ administrative duties outside the school, lack of an Assembly Hall, perennial water shortages, and inadequate toilet facilities, he said.

Mr Mubarak appealed to the government, old students, philanthropists and NGOs to support the school to promote effective teaching and learning.

He expressed appreciation to the Old Students Association, individuals and cooperate bodies for their support towards the development of the school.

Hajia Katumi Nantogmah Attah, the Northern Regional Director of Education, said the school had evolved into an educational powerhouse, shaping the minds of countless students whilst contributing to the development of skilled professionals in business and other areas.

She appealed to all to support the school in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Naa Alhassan Andani, the Chief of Pushigu, who was represented at the event, said it was important to embrace innovation and inclusivity whilst striving to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.

He advised the students to cherish the legacy they inherited and to carry it forward with pride.

BISCO was establishment in 1963 with just one student as a private institution known as the Northern College of Commerce and was later absorbed into the public school system in 1965.

It currently has a student population of over 3,000 offering various programmes including Home Economics, Business, Agricultural Science and General Science.

